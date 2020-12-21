EKU plays host to High Point

High Point (2-4) vs. Eastern Kentucky (6-2)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Eastern Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . High Point blew out William & Mary by 22 on the road on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 118-54 home win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Ahmil Flowers and Jaden House have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. Wright has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky has 49 assists on 101 field goals (48.5 percent) across its past three contests while High Point has assists on 44 of 86 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.3 percent of all possessions this year, the sixth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.