El Ghazi’s stoppage time penalty gives Villa win over Wolves

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 9:47 am
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Anwar El Ghazi scored a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time on Saturday to give Aston Villa a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton in a Premier League game that ended with two players sent off and another seven bookings.

Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the 85th minute after being shown a second yellow card for catching Daniel Podence with an elbow.

But with the game headed to a draw, Nelson Semedo’s foul on John McGinn gave Villa the penalty that El Ghazi converted.

Wolves was also reduced to 10 men moments later when Jacob Ramsey was fouled and Joao Moutinho was booked again by referee Mike Dean.

Villa is eighth in the standings after 10 games, while Wolves is 11th after losing five of its 12 games.

Wolverhampton is one of the areas of England where fans are yet to be allowed to partially return during the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

