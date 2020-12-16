Elon 66, Campbell 56

CAMPBELL (4-1)

Lusane 2-5 1-2 5, Clemons 0-1 2-6 2, McCullough 1-4 1-2 4, Whitfield 5-6 3-3 14, Henderson 5-12 2-3 12, Carralero 2-6 0-0 4, Mokseckas 3-6 2-8 10, Thompson 1-5 2-2 5, Vaistaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 13-26 56.

ELON (3-0)

Poser 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, McIntosh 6-14 8-8 23, Ndugba 1-1 1-3 4, Wooten 4-8 0-0 12, Woods 4-8 2-2 11, Gillens-Butler 5-9 0-0 12, Hannah 1-1 0-1 2, Burford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 11-14 66.

Halftime_Elon 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 5-19 (Mokseckas 2-4, Whitfield 1-1, McCullough 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Carralero 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Lusane 0-1, Henderson 0-3), Elon 11-21 (Wooten 4-8, McIntosh 3-7, Gillens-Butler 2-3, Ndugba 1-1, Woods 1-2). Fouled Out_Whitfield, Carralero, McIntosh. Rebounds_Campbell 20 (Lusane, Henderson 5), Elon 29 (McIntosh, Woods 7). Assists_Campbell 7 (Whitfield, Carralero 2), Elon 10 (McIntosh, Ndugba 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 20, Elon 21.

