Elon hosts UNCG

UNC Greensboro (3-3) vs. Elon (3-0)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Elon both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Greensboro won 65-57 over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday. Elon is coming off a 66-56 win over Campbell on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Hunter McIntosh has averaged 20.7 points to lead the way for the Phoenix. Complementing McIntosh is Jerald Gillens-Butler, who is producing 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Khyre Thompson, who is averaging 10 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC THOMPSON: Thompson has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Elon has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 61 over a three-game home winning streak.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SoCon teams.

