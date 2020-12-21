On Air: Motley Fool Money
Endicott lifts North Florida past Edward Waters 98-71

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:27 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Endicott had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys rolled past NAIA member Edward Waters 98-71 on Monday night.

Emmanuel Adedoyin added 17 points for the Ospreys (2-8). Ryan Burkhardt chipped in 12, Jose Placer scored 10 and Jacob Crews had 10. Adedoyin also had seven assists.

The 98 points were a season best for North Florida, which also registered a season-high 21 assists.

Maurice Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Knowledge Darby added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

