On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

England prop Vunipola out of Autumn Nations Cup final

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 12:54 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — England prop Mako Vunipola was ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup final against France by an Achilles problem.

Vunipola was injured last weekend in the final group match against Wales and failed a fitness test on Saturday, a day before the final at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge was promoted into the starting XV from the reserves, and Joe Marler brought in as loosehead prop cover.

“It’s a big loss missing a player of Mako’s caliber, but what an exciting prospect having Ellis step in. We won’t lose much in terms of energy,” England hooker Jamie George said. “Ellis deserves his chance as he has really stepped up this campaign.”

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit