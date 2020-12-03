Trending:
Ertel scores 16 to lift UAB past Kennesaw State 73-48

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 1:15 am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Ertel had 16 points as UAB rolled past Kennesaw State 73-48 on Wednesday night.

Trey Jemison had 13 points for UAB (3-0). Jalen Benjamin added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points for the Owls (2-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

