ESPN’s Herbstreit to call CFP from home after catching virus

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:36 pm
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home.

Herbstreit posted Tuesday night on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK.

He said he will still be part of “College GameDay” on the morning of Jan. 1 and on the call of the Sugar Bowl with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler in New Orleans that night.

