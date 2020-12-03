Trending:
Etienne leads Wichita St. past Oral Roberts 85-80

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 1:01 am
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had a career-high 26 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Oral Roberts 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Alterique Gilbert had 18 points for Wichita State (1-0). Morris Udeze added 10 points and three blocks. Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds.

Max Abmas scored a career-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Kevin Obanor added 27 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson had eight rebounds.

The Shockers opened their season amid chaos within the program. Gregg Marshall resigned on Nov. 17 following an internal investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse and Isaac Brown was named interim coach.

The first-time head coach had about a week to prepare for the opener against Utah State on Nov. 25 at the Crossover Classic. The team made the trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but did not play after several members of Wichita State’s traveling team tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

