ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60

GARDNER-WEBB (0-3)

Dufeal 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 4-9 0-1 8, Cornwall 3-7 0-1 9, Falko 2-8 0-1 4, Terry 1-4 6-6 9, Selden 3-6 2-2 11, Williams 6-12 1-2 17, Lynott 1-3 0-0 2, Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Sears 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 9-13 60.

ETSU (2-3)

Adheke 1-4 0-0 2, Patterson 4-6 1-1 10, L.Brewer 5-13 1-3 14, Sloan 5-12 5-6 18, S.Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Monsanto 2-9 0-0 5, T.Brewer 3-7 2-2 9, Niblack 1-2 0-0 3, Amaefule 1-1 2-3 4, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 11-15 65.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 11-28 (Williams 4-8, Cornwall 3-5, Selden 3-6, Terry 1-3, Dufeal 0-1, Lynott 0-1, Mann 0-1, Falko 0-3), ETSU 10-34 (Sloan 3-4, L.Brewer 3-11, Niblack 1-1, Patterson 1-3, T.Brewer 1-4, Monsanto 1-5, Harris 0-2, S.Smith 0-4). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 37 (Falko 8), ETSU 32 (Monsanto, Amaefule 6). Assists_Gardner-Webb 13 (Cornwall, Falko, Lynott 3), ETSU 17 (Sloan 7). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 18, ETSU 18. A_244 (6,149).

