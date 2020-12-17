On Air: Encounter
ETSU 96, Columbia International 54

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 10:00 pm
COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL (0-5)

Spalding 1-7 0-1 2, Benton 3-11 3-3 11, Doss 2-7 0-0 5, Graham 1-4 0-0 3, McKinney 4-5 0-0 9, Brinson 0-0 2-2 2, Heathcock 4-6 0-0 8, Oates 0-1 0-0 0, Rodriguez 2-5 2-2 8, Woods 1-4 0-0 2, Causey 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 0-4 2-2 2, Bolden 1-1 0-0 2, Kellon 0-0 0-0 0, Kuczinski 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 9-10 54.

ETSU (3-3)

Adheke 3-4 2-2 8, Monsanto 4-6 1-2 11, Patterson 3-5 0-0 7, L.Brewer 7-9 2-2 19, Sloan 2-4 0-0 5, T.Brewer 3-10 4-4 10, S.Smith 5-6 0-0 11, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Amaefule 3-5 2-3 8, Niblack 3-9 0-0 6, Coffin 1-1 0-0 3, Schramm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-63 11-13 96.

Halftime_ETSU 54-28. 3-Point Goals_Columbia International 7-27 (Rodriguez 2-2, Benton 2-7, Graham 1-2, McKinney 1-2, Doss 1-4, Newman 0-3, Woods 0-3, Spalding 0-4), ETSU 11-23 (L.Brewer 3-3, Harris 2-3, Monsanto 2-4, Coffin 1-1, Patterson 1-2, Sloan 1-2, S.Smith 1-2, T.Brewer 0-3, Niblack 0-3). Rebounds_Columbia International 22 (Brinson, Heathcock 4), ETSU 39 (T.Brewer 8). Assists_Columbia International 8 (Benton 3), ETSU 20 (Sloan 5). Total Fouls_Columbia International 14, ETSU 14. A_102 (6,149).

