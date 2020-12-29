ETSU looks to extend streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (7-2, 0-0) vs. East Tennessee State (4-4, 0-0)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last 11 wins against the Catamounts, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 14 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 67-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 15.5 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buccaneers. Damari Monsanto is also a key contributor, producing 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Catamounts are led by Mason Faulkner, who is averaging 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: East Tennessee State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buccaneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. East Tennessee State has 43 assists on 83 field goals (51.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.