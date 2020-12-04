On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

European Tour South African Open Scores

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 2:03 pm
4 min read
      
Friday
At Gary Player Country Club
Sun City, South Africa
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,535; Par: 72
aamateur
Second Round

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-63_134

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-67_134

Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 68-68_136

Dean Burmester, South Africa 67-69_136

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 67-72_139

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-68_139

Matthias Schwab, Austria 67-72_139

Ruan Korb, South Africa 67-72_139

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 72-67_139

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 70-70_140

Peter Karmis, Greece 72-69_141

JC Ritchie, South Africa 70-71_141

        Read more Sports News news.

Brandon Stone, South Africa 73-68_141

Justin Walters, South Africa 69-72_141

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 72-69_141

Marcel Siem, Germany 74-68_142

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 70-72_142

Ruan Conradie, South Africa 74-68_142

Connor Syme, Scotland 72-70_142

Julien Guerrier, France 73-69_142

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

David Law, Scotland 71-71_142

Anthony Michael, South Africa 73-69_142

Aron Zemmer, Italy 67-75_142

Oliver Bekker, South Africa 70-73_143

Austin Bautista, Australia 71-72_143

Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 74-69_143

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 69-74_143

Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 76-67_143

Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 72-71_143

Calum Hill, Scotland 77-66_143

Ockie Strydom, South Africa 74-70_144

M.J. Daffue, South Africa 72-72_144

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 76-68_144

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-74_144

James Kingston, South Africa 71-73_144

Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-75_144

Richard Sterne, South Africa 75-69_144

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-72_144

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 72-72_144

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 75-69_144

Steve Surry, England 72-72_144

Shaun Norris, South Africa 75-69_144

Martin Rohwer, South Africa 70-75_145

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 75-70_145

Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 70-75_145

Jbe Kruger, South Africa 72-73_145

Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 73-72_145

M.J. Viljoen, South Africa 70-75_145

Deon Germishuys, South Africa 74-71_145

Toby Tree, England 69-76_145

Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 70-76_146

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 72-74_146

Richard Bland, England 72-74_146

Jayden Schaper, South Africa 73-73_146

Louis De Jager, South Africa 75-71_146

Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 76-70_146

Michael G Palmer, South Africa 73-73_146

Matthieu Pavon, France 68-78_146

Luke Brown, South Africa 71-75_146

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-74_146

Jesper Sandborg, Sweden 73-73_146

Ulrich Van Den Berg, South Africa 72-74_146

Matais Calderon, Chile 74-73_147

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 76-71_147

Jean Hugo, South Africa 74-73_147

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 74-73_147

a-Casey Jarvis, South Africa 73-74_147

Stanislav Matus, Czech Republic 76-71_147

George Coetzee, South Africa 73-74_147

Shubhankar Sharma, India 74-73_147

Robin Roussel, France 72-75_147

Missed Cut

Christian Maas, South Africa 73-75_148

Garrick Porteous, England 75-73_148

Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-75_148

Philip Eriksson, Sweden 75-73_148

Johannes Veerman, United States 75-73_148

Jake Roos, South Africa 78-70_148

Teaghan Gauche, South Africa 78-70_148

Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 75-73_148

Oliver Farr, Wales 74-74_148

David Drysdale, Scotland 76-72_148

Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa 77-71_148

Ben Stow, England 76-73_149

a-Christo Lamprecht, South Africa 76-73_149

Richard Mcevoy, England 75-74_149

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 78-71_149

Rhys Enoch, Wales 75-74_149

David Boote, Wales 73-76_149

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 76-73_149

Nacho Elvira, Spain 73-76_149

Keith Horne, South Africa 76-73_149

Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 75-75_150

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 76-74_150

Fredrik From, Sweden 75-75_150

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 72-78_150

Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 72-78_150

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 74-76_150

Alex Haindl, South Africa 79-71_150

Dylan Mostert, South Africa 73-78_151

Keenan Davidse, South Africa 76-75_151

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 76-75_151

Anton Karlsson, Sweden 75-76_151

Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 78-73_151

James Kamte, South Africa 76-75_151

Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 79-72_151

Daniel Greene, South Africa 76-75_151

David Ravetto, France 77-74_151

Julian Suri, United States 72-79_151

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 72-79_151

Tristen Strydom, South Africa 78-74_152

Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 78-74_152

Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 76-76_152

Christiaan Basson, South Africa 78-74_152

Ross McGowan, England 72-80_152

James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 78-74_152

Jordan Duminy, South Africa 76-76_152

C.J. Du Plessis, South Africa 76-76_152

a-Yurav Premlall, South Africa 75-77_152

Jake Redman, South Africa 74-78_152

Adrian Meronk, Poland 76-76_152

Andre Nel, South Africa 75-77_152

Anton Haig, South Africa 74-78_152

David Dixon, England 78-75_153

Luke Jerling, South Africa 80-73_153

Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 73-80_153

Gregory Havret, France 75-78_153

Hennie Otto, South Africa 76-77_153

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 79-74_153

Mitch Waite, England 80-74_154

J.J. Senekal, South Africa 77-77_154

Toto Thimba Jnr, South Africa 77-77_154

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 81-73_154

Yikeun Chang, Korea 81-73_154

Massimo Mbetse, South Africa 80-75_155

Allister De Kock, South Africa 82-73_155

Nikhil Rama, South Africa 81-74_155

Robbie Van West, Netherlands 81-74_155

Leon Vorster, South Africa 80-75_155

Callum Mowat, South Africa 82-73_155

Carlos Pigem, Spain 78-78_156

Janne Kaske, Finland 82-74_156

Adrien Saddier, France 77-80_157

Zander Lombard, South Africa 78-79_157

Dale Whitnell, England 79-78_157

Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa 75-82_157

Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 80-78_158

Makhetha Mazibuko, South Africa 77-81_158

Clinton Grobler, South Africa 78-81_159

Leon Visser, South Africa 82-78_160

a-Samuel Simpson, South Africa 78-72_160

Thabiso Ngcobo, South Africa 86-75_161

Christopher Cannon, England 79-84_163

Adriel Poonan, South Africa 84-83_167

Romano Saincic, South Africa 90-80_170

Withdrew or Retired

Kyle De Beer, South Africa

Merrick Bremner, South Africa

David Howell, England

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit