European Tour South African Open Scores

|Friday
|At Gary Player Country Club
|Sun City, South Africa
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,535; Par: 72
|aamateur
|Second Round
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-63_134
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-67_134
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 68-68_136
Dean Burmester, South Africa 67-69_136
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 67-72_139
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-68_139
Matthias Schwab, Austria 67-72_139
Ruan Korb, South Africa 67-72_139
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 72-67_139
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 70-70_140
Peter Karmis, Greece 72-69_141
JC Ritchie, South Africa 70-71_141
Brandon Stone, South Africa 73-68_141
Justin Walters, South Africa 69-72_141
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 72-69_141
Marcel Siem, Germany 74-68_142
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 70-72_142
Ruan Conradie, South Africa 74-68_142
Connor Syme, Scotland 72-70_142
Julien Guerrier, France 73-69_142
David Law, Scotland 71-71_142
Anthony Michael, South Africa 73-69_142
Aron Zemmer, Italy 67-75_142
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 70-73_143
Austin Bautista, Australia 71-72_143
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 74-69_143
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 69-74_143
Jean-Paul Strydom, South Africa 76-67_143
Benjamin Follet-Smith, Zimbabwe 72-71_143
Calum Hill, Scotland 77-66_143
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 74-70_144
M.J. Daffue, South Africa 72-72_144
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 76-68_144
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-74_144
James Kingston, South Africa 71-73_144
Neil Schietekat, South Africa 69-75_144
Richard Sterne, South Africa 75-69_144
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 72-72_144
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 72-72_144
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 75-69_144
Steve Surry, England 72-72_144
Shaun Norris, South Africa 75-69_144
Martin Rohwer, South Africa 70-75_145
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 75-70_145
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 70-75_145
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 72-73_145
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 73-72_145
M.J. Viljoen, South Africa 70-75_145
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 74-71_145
Toby Tree, England 69-76_145
Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 70-76_146
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 72-74_146
Richard Bland, England 72-74_146
Jayden Schaper, South Africa 73-73_146
Louis De Jager, South Africa 75-71_146
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 76-70_146
Michael G Palmer, South Africa 73-73_146
Matthieu Pavon, France 68-78_146
Luke Brown, South Africa 71-75_146
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-74_146
Jesper Sandborg, Sweden 73-73_146
Ulrich Van Den Berg, South Africa 72-74_146
Matais Calderon, Chile 74-73_147
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 76-71_147
Jean Hugo, South Africa 74-73_147
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 74-73_147
a-Casey Jarvis, South Africa 73-74_147
Stanislav Matus, Czech Republic 76-71_147
George Coetzee, South Africa 73-74_147
Shubhankar Sharma, India 74-73_147
Robin Roussel, France 72-75_147
|Missed Cut
Christian Maas, South Africa 73-75_148
Garrick Porteous, England 75-73_148
Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-75_148
Philip Eriksson, Sweden 75-73_148
Johannes Veerman, United States 75-73_148
Jake Roos, South Africa 78-70_148
Teaghan Gauche, South Africa 78-70_148
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 75-73_148
Oliver Farr, Wales 74-74_148
David Drysdale, Scotland 76-72_148
Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa 77-71_148
Ben Stow, England 76-73_149
a-Christo Lamprecht, South Africa 76-73_149
Richard Mcevoy, England 75-74_149
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 78-71_149
Rhys Enoch, Wales 75-74_149
David Boote, Wales 73-76_149
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 76-73_149
Nacho Elvira, Spain 73-76_149
Keith Horne, South Africa 76-73_149
Malcolm Mitchell, South Africa 75-75_150
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 76-74_150
Fredrik From, Sweden 75-75_150
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 72-78_150
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 74-76_150
Alex Haindl, South Africa 79-71_150
Dylan Mostert, South Africa 73-78_151
Keenan Davidse, South Africa 76-75_151
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 76-75_151
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 75-76_151
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa 78-73_151
James Kamte, South Africa 76-75_151
Estiaan Conradie, South Africa 79-72_151
Daniel Greene, South Africa 76-75_151
David Ravetto, France 77-74_151
Julian Suri, United States 72-79_151
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 72-79_151
Tristen Strydom, South Africa 78-74_152
Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 78-74_152
Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 76-76_152
Christiaan Basson, South Africa 78-74_152
Ross McGowan, England 72-80_152
James Hart Du Preez, South Africa 78-74_152
Jordan Duminy, South Africa 76-76_152
C.J. Du Plessis, South Africa 76-76_152
a-Yurav Premlall, South Africa 75-77_152
Jake Redman, South Africa 74-78_152
Adrian Meronk, Poland 76-76_152
Andre Nel, South Africa 75-77_152
Anton Haig, South Africa 74-78_152
David Dixon, England 78-75_153
Luke Jerling, South Africa 80-73_153
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 73-80_153
Gregory Havret, France 75-78_153
Hennie Otto, South Africa 76-77_153
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 79-74_153
Mitch Waite, England 80-74_154
J.J. Senekal, South Africa 77-77_154
Toto Thimba Jnr, South Africa 77-77_154
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 81-73_154
Yikeun Chang, Korea 81-73_154
Massimo Mbetse, South Africa 80-75_155
Allister De Kock, South Africa 82-73_155
Nikhil Rama, South Africa 81-74_155
Robbie Van West, Netherlands 81-74_155
Leon Vorster, South Africa 80-75_155
Callum Mowat, South Africa 82-73_155
Carlos Pigem, Spain 78-78_156
Janne Kaske, Finland 82-74_156
Adrien Saddier, France 77-80_157
Zander Lombard, South Africa 78-79_157
Dale Whitnell, England 79-78_157
Siyanda Mwandla, South Africa 75-82_157
Ruan De Smidt, South Africa 80-78_158
Makhetha Mazibuko, South Africa 77-81_158
Clinton Grobler, South Africa 78-81_159
Leon Visser, South Africa 82-78_160
a-Samuel Simpson, South Africa 78-72_160
Thabiso Ngcobo, South Africa 86-75_161
Christopher Cannon, England 79-84_163
Adriel Poonan, South Africa 84-83_167
Romano Saincic, South Africa 90-80_170
|Withdrew or Retired
Kyle De Beer, South Africa
Merrick Bremner, South Africa
David Howell, England
