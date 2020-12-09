Evansville 68, E. Illinois 65

E. ILLINOIS (2-4)
Friday 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon 0-3 0-2 0, Johnson 7-12 2-3 17, Smith 4-7 0-0 12, Jo.Wallace 6-13 2-2 17, Charles 3-7 0-0 9, Skipper-Brown 1-4 2-4 4, Alleruzzo 2-5 0-0 4, Farquhar 0-0 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 6-11 65.
EVANSVILLE (1-3)
Kuhlman 6-11 0-0 15, Levitch 4-5 0-0 11, Frederking 4-9 1-2 11, Givance 5-8 0-0 11, Newton 4-11 11-13 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1 1-2 1, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Enaruna 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 13-17 68.
Halftime_Evansville 34-19. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 11-18 (Smith 4-5, Jo.Wallace 3-3, Charles 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Skipper-Brown 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-2), Evansville 9-20 (Levitch 3-3, Kuhlman 3-6, Frederking 2-5, Givance 1-3, Enaruna 0-1, Newton 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson, Levitch. Rebounds_E. Illinois 24 (Johnson 5), Evansville 26 (Kuhlman 7). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Smith 4), Evansville 13 (Givance 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 19, Evansville 12.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments