Evee lifts Rice past New Orleans 73-62

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 5:32 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had 18 points as Rice topped New Orleans 73-62 on Monday.

Riley Abercrombie and Quincy Olivari each added 14 points for Rice (6-2).

Rodney Carson Jr. had 15 points for the Privateers (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Lamont Berzat added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 .

