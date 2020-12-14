EWU pays visit to St. Mary’s

Eastern Washington (1-3) vs. Saint Mary’s (6-1)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington and Saint Mary’s both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of blowout home victories on Friday. Saint Mary’s earned a 96-61 win over San Jose State, while Eastern Washington won easily 80-56 over College of Idaho.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Jacob Davison, Jacob Groves and Kim Aiken Jr. have combined to account for 64 percent all Eagles points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Tommy Kuhse has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last five games. Kuhse has accounted for 26 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Washington has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Saint Mary’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 60.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has an assist on 40 of 92 field goals (43.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Eastern Washington has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

