Fairfield 67, Iona 52

IONA (2-3)
Joseph 4-8 1-3 9, van Eyck 3-6 0-0 7, Gist 2-11 2-2 6, JeanLouis 1-3 0-0 2, Ross 2-9 4-6 9, Koroma 0-2 1-2 1, Myers 5-10 3-3 14, Chavez 0-4 0-0 0, Crafoord 0-1 2-2 2, Weiss 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-55 13-18 52.
FAIRFIELD (1-5)
Cook 4-7 1-1 9, Benning 2-5 4-4 10, Cruz 3-14 0-0 7, Green 3-5 7-10 14, Leach 3-9 3-6 10, Maidoh 5-8 1-2 11, Jeanne-Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Ngalakulondi 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 23-54 16-23 67.
Halftime_Fairfield 36-23. 3-Point Goals_Iona 3-14 (van Eyck 1-2, Myers 1-3, Ross 1-4, Gist 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Chavez 0-3), Fairfield 5-18 (Benning 2-4, Green 1-3, Leach 1-4, Cruz 1-6, Ngalakulondi 0-1). Fouled Out_Joseph, van Eyck, Maidoh. Rebounds_Iona 29 (Joseph 8), Fairfield 36 (Maidoh 10). Assists_Iona 8 (JeanLouis 3), Fairfield 12 (Green 3). Total Fouls_Iona 21, Fairfield 16.
