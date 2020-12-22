Fairleigh Dickinson 69, Fairfield 65

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (2-6)

Square 4-4 1-2 9, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Jenkins 4-12 3-3 13, Powell 1-4 2-2 4, Rush 10-17 1-2 28, Rodriguez 2-7 0-3 4, Dadika 2-4 0-0 4, Okeke 0-0 0-4 0. Totals 26-54 7-16 69.

FAIRFIELD (1-8)

Cook 2-2 4-8 8, Crisler 1-3 0-0 3, Benning 4-13 1-1 11, Green 4-10 0-0 8, Wojcik 3-6 5-5 12, Leach 4-11 1-2 11, Cruz 4-7 0-0 8, Maidoh 2-5 0-0 4, Ngalakulondi 0-2 0-0 0, Jeanne-Rose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-16 65.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 10-17 (Rush 7-10, Jenkins 2-3, Williams 1-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Powell 0-2), Fairfield 6-23 (Benning 2-5, Leach 2-7, Crisler 1-2, Wojcik 1-3, Cruz 0-1, Ngalakulondi 0-1, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 33 (Williams, Rush 7), Fairfield 35 (Maidoh 9). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 12 (Williams 5), Fairfield 12 (Green 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 18, Fairfield 17.

