Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Falko scores 22 to carry Gardner-Webb past Hampton 80-69

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 5:46 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 22 points as Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 80-69 on Thursday.

Hampton won the Wednesday matchup by the same 80-69 score.

Jaheam Cornwall had 17 points and six assists for Gardner-Webb (2-5, 1-1 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Kareem Reid added 13 points. D’Maurian Williams had eight rebounds.

Davion Warren had 23 points for the Pirates (4-5, 3-1). Marquis Godwin added 12 points and six rebounds. Dajour Dickens had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose