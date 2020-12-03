On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FAMU squares up against USF

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Florida A&M (0-2) vs. South Florida (2-2)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida goes up against Florida A&M in an early season matchup. South Florida won at home over Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 on Wednesday, while Florida A&M fell 85-75 at Georgia on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively scored 42 percent of South Florida’s points this season. For Florida A&M, Kamron Reaves, DJ Jones and Bryce Moragne have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this year.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: Florida A&M has held opposing teams to 75 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

