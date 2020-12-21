On Air: Federal News Network program
FAU 107, Florida College 72

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 8:12 pm
FLORIDA COLLEGE (0-2)

Cao 0-5 2-2 2, Brown 0-4 5-8 5, Cleveland 8-18 2-3 21, Perry 9-19 4-4 23, Simpson 6-11 2-2 17, Chong 1-1 0-0 2, Wynn 1-3 0-0 2, Betzer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 15-19 72.

FAU (5-3)

Ingram 10-16 1-2 26, Silins 3-6 0-0 8, Forrest 4-7 0-1 11, Greenlee 6-10 0-0 16, Martin 5-9 0-0 10, Blackshear 2-5 6-7 10, Boyd 4-8 0-0 8, Davis 3-5 0-0 6, Kapiti 3-3 0-5 6, Niang 1-1 0-0 2, Rosado 1-4 0-0 2, Ralat 1-3 0-0 2, Ulmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-77 7-15 107.

Halftime_FAU 48-27. 3-Point Goals_Florida College 7-18 (Cleveland 3-4, Simpson 3-6, Perry 1-3, Betzer 0-1, Cao 0-4), FAU 14-35 (Ingram 5-8, Greenlee 4-7, Forrest 3-6, Silins 2-4, Blackshear 0-1, Davis 0-1, Ralat 0-1, Rosado 0-1, Boyd 0-2, Martin 0-4). Fouled Out_Wynn. Rebounds_Florida College 24 (Brown 8), FAU 45 (Martin, Davis 9). Assists_Florida College 8 (Perry 3), FAU 27 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Florida College 15, FAU 15. A_225 (5,000).

