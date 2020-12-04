Trending:
FAU 128, Florida National 64

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 2:29 am
FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-2)

Hernandez 10-26 1-3 25, Santos 5-26 6-6 19, Benitez 6-13 0-0 14, Baggio 1-2 1-2 3, George 1-4 1-2 3, Rudy 0-1 0-0 0, Gonzalvo 0-2 0-1 0, Diaz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 9-14 64.

FAU (2-2)

Greenlee 5-8 0-0 14, Winchester 4-8 1-2 9, Forrest 6-12 0-0 17, Martin 8-15 0-0 21, Ingram 9-12 1-1 26, Silins 3-4 1-2 7, Davis 3-7 0-0 7, Rosado 3-3 1-2 7, Boyd 2-4 0-0 5, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Blackshear 2-2 2-2 6, Kapiti 2-3 0-0 4, Ralat 1-3 0-0 3, Ulmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-84 6-9 128.

Halftime_FAU 85-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida National 9-37 (Hernandez 4-11, Santos 3-18, Benitez 2-5, Diaz 0-1, Gonzalvo 0-1, Rudy 0-1), FAU 24-46 (Ingram 7-8, Forrest 5-11, Martin 5-12, Greenlee 4-5, Boyd 1-1, Ralat 1-2, Davis 1-5, Niang 0-1, Winchester 0-1). Rebounds_Florida National 29 (Hernandez 11), FAU 50 (Martin 7). Assists_Florida National 7 (Santos 3), FAU 31 (Boyd 6). Total Fouls_Florida National 13, FAU 20.

