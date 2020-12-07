Trending:
FAU 79, North Florida 77

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:14 pm
FAU (3-2)

Ingram 5-14 2-3 13, Silins 8-10 3-5 19, Blackshear 4-8 0-0 10, Greenlee 5-11 0-0 11, Winchester 1-4 2-5 4, Forrest 4-8 2-4 12, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Rosado 1-4 1-2 3, Boyd 1-3 0-0 2, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 1-2 1, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 11-21 79.

NORTH FLORIDA (0-6)

Aybar 3-7 1-1 7, Endicott 4-7 1-2 10, Adedoyin 5-8 0-0 15, Placer 8-13 0-0 20, James 5-8 2-2 14, Burkhardt 2-6 0-0 6, Legrand 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 1-4 0-1 2, Crews 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 4-6 77.

Halftime_FAU 41-39. 3-Point Goals_FAU 6-13 (Blackshear 2-3, Forrest 2-6, Ingram 1-1, Greenlee 1-2, Boyd 0-1), North Florida 15-33 (Adedoyin 5-7, Placer 4-9, James 2-2, Burkhardt 2-6, Legrand 1-1, Endicott 1-2, Parker 0-1, Crews 0-2, Aybar 0-3). Rebounds_FAU 35 (Ingram 10), North Florida 27 (Endicott, James 6). Assists_FAU 14 (Ingram 5), North Florida 17 (Adedoyin 8). Total Fouls_FAU 13, North Florida 18. A_656 (5,800).

