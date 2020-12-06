Trending:
Faulkner lifts Western Carolina over Tennessee Tech in OT

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:21 pm
< a min read
      

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mason Faulkner sank a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in overtime as Western Carolina narrowly beat Tennessee Tech 76-75 on Sunday.

Faulkner hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, and finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Xavier Cork had 14 points and three blocks for Western Carolina (5-1). Travion McCray added 12 points and Tyler Harris had six points and 10 rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 20 points for the Golden Eagles (0-5). Keishawn Davidson added 18 points and Tujautae Williams had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

