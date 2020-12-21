On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Fausett scores 23 to lift Southern Utah past Bethesda 96-57

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett had a career-high 23 points as Southern Utah won its seventh consecutive game, rolling past Bethesda 96-57 on Monday.

Tevian Jones and Dre Marin each had 13 points for Southern Utah (7-1). Nick Fleming had 10 points, and John Knight III had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Steve Wooten had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Flames. Garet Rentmeister added 15 points.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Flames this season after winning 98-64 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station