FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|5
|0
|168
|117
|5
|1
|175
|133
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|3
|399
|283
|Houston
|3
|2
|173
|155
|3
|3
|199
|198
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Memphis
|4
|3
|193
|232
|6
|3
|286
|270
|Navy
|3
|3
|150
|174
|3
|5
|160
|269
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|5
|389
|299
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed
Tulane 35, Memphis 21
Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.
Houston at Memphis, Postponed
Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, TBA
Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA
Navy at Army, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|0
|280
|150
|9
|0
|332
|150
|Clemson
|7
|1
|366
|173
|8
|1
|415
|173
|Miami
|6
|1
|235
|184
|7
|1
|266
|198
|NC State
|6
|3
|304
|300
|7
|3
|319
|314
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|362
|277
|7
|3
|411
|286
|Boston College
|5
|4
|250
|248
|6
|4
|274
|269
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|209
|194
|4
|3
|275
|208
|Virginia Tech
|4
|4
|264
|255
|4
|5
|299
|293
|Pittsburgh
|4
|5
|230
|250
|5
|5
|285
|250
|Virginia
|3
|4
|194
|216
|4
|4
|249
|231
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|185
|262
|3
|5
|206
|311
|Louisville
|2
|7
|245
|251
|3
|7
|280
|272
|Florida St.
|1
|6
|135
|265
|2
|6
|176
|289
|Duke
|1
|7
|185
|296
|2
|7
|238
|315
|Syracuse
|1
|8
|154
|277
|1
|9
|175
|315
___
North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 9
Florida St. at Duke, Postponed
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
North Carolina at Miami, Postponed
Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at North Carolina, Postponed
Louisville at Boston College, Postponed
Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA
North Carolina at Miami, TBA
Duke at Florida St., TBA
Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|7
|1
|284
|176
|7
|2
|298
|207
|Oklahoma
|5
|2
|316
|184
|6
|2
|364
|184
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|3
|237
|214
|6
|3
|253
|221
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|6
|3
|372
|262
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|179
|132
|5
|3
|235
|142
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|5
|4
|256
|232
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|5
|193
|194
|2
|5
|193
|194
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
TCU 29, Oklahoma St. 22
Texas 69, Kansas St. 31
Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13
West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA
Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|5
|0
|233
|116
|Indiana
|5
|1
|197
|130
|5
|1
|197
|130
|Maryland
|2
|2
|94
|133
|2
|2
|94
|133
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|102
|207
|2
|4
|102
|207
|Penn St.
|2
|5
|173
|204
|2
|5
|173
|204
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|192
|237
|2
|5
|192
|237
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|149
|92
|5
|1
|149
|92
|Iowa
|4
|2
|191
|100
|4
|2
|191
|100
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|101
|35
|2
|1
|101
|35
|Illinois
|2
|3
|109
|160
|2
|3
|109
|160
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|150
|174
|2
|3
|150
|174
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|140
|190
|2
|4
|140
|190
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
___
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon
Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12
Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7
Iowa at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Northwestern, TBA
Rutgers at Maryland, TBA
Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA
Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA
Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA
Purdue at Indiana, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|1
|262
|91
|FAU
|4
|1
|102
|65
|5
|1
|126
|67
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|3
|143
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|3
|102
|130
|4
|6
|170
|246
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|4
|315
|277
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|3
|254
|257
|UAB
|2
|1
|92
|64
|4
|3
|213
|164
|Rice
|2
|2
|101
|73
|2
|2
|101
|73
|North Texas
|2
|4
|179
|233
|3
|5
|271
|329
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|104
|125
|2
|7
|208
|292
|UTEP
|0
|3
|66
|111
|3
|4
|141
|203
___
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.
Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Rice 20, Marshall 0
FIU at Charlotte, Noon
FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon
UAB at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 6:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|203
|98
|4
|0
|203
|98
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|4
|96
|192
|1
|4
|96
|192
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|172
|138
|4
|1
|172
|138
|W. Michigan
|4
|1
|223
|175
|4
|1
|223
|175
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|165
|157
|3
|2
|165
|157
|Toledo
|3
|2
|186
|123
|3
|2
|186
|123
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|158
|183
|1
|4
|158
|183
|N. Illinois
|0
|5
|116
|191
|0
|5
|116
|191
___
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24
Ball St. 45, Cent. Michigan 20
Bowling Green at Akron, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, Noon
W. Michigan at Ball St., Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|4
|0
|117
|61
|4
|0
|117
|61
|Nevada
|5
|1
|182
|127
|5
|1
|182
|127
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|132
|94
|3
|1
|132
|94
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|144
|77
|3
|3
|154
|97
|Hawaii
|3
|3
|146
|178
|3
|3
|146
|178
|UNLV
|0
|5
|83
|190
|0
|5
|83
|190
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|183
|96
|4
|1
|200
|147
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|2
|139
|80
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|134
|92
|2
|2
|134
|92
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|72
|114
|1
|2
|72
|114
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|101
|173
|0
|5
|101
|173
___
Air Force 35, Utah St. 7
Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 6 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, TBA
Boise St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|95
|69
|3
|0
|95
|69
|Oregon
|3
|1
|154
|119
|3
|1
|154
|119
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|121
|130
|2
|2
|121
|130
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|67
|71
|1
|1
|67
|71
|Stanford
|1
|2
|70
|93
|1
|2
|70
|93
|California
|0
|3
|60
|89
|0
|3
|60
|89
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado
|2
|0
|83
|74
|3
|0
|103
|84
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|95
|74
|3
|0
|95
|74
|UCLA
|2
|2
|138
|106
|2
|2
|138
|106
|Arizona
|0
|3
|67
|105
|0
|3
|67
|105
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|1
|27
|28
|Utah
|0
|2
|38
|57
|0
|2
|38
|57
___
Stanford at Washington, 4 p.m.
Oregon at California, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA
Stanford at Oregon St., TBA
Oregon St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.
California at Washington St., TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|7
|1
|347
|207
|7
|1
|347
|207
|Georgia
|6
|2
|250
|165
|6
|2
|250
|165
|Missouri
|5
|3
|221
|223
|5
|3
|221
|223
|Kentucky
|3
|6
|176
|246
|3
|6
|176
|246
|Tennessee
|2
|5
|141
|219
|2
|5
|141
|219
|South Carolina
|2
|7
|217
|319
|2
|7
|217
|319
|Vanderbilt
|0
|8
|116
|294
|0
|8
|116
|294
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|8
|0
|388
|148
|8
|0
|388
|148
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|251
|177
|7
|1
|251
|177
|Auburn
|5
|4
|233
|227
|5
|4
|233
|227
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|318
|310
|4
|4
|318
|310
|LSU
|3
|4
|213
|212
|3
|4
|213
|212
|Arkansas
|3
|6
|254
|297
|3
|6
|254
|297
|Mississippi St.
|2
|6
|146
|227
|2
|6
|146
|227
___
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20
Missouri 50, Arkansas 48
Mississippi at LSU, Postponed
Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed
Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed
Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, Postponed
South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed
LSU at Florida, TBA
Alabama at Arkansas, TBA
Auburn at Mississippi St., TBA
Vanderbilt at Missouri, Postponed
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA
Georgia at Missouri, TBA
Mississippi at Texas A&M, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|156
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|7
|0
|267
|107
|9
|0
|348
|151
|Appalachian St.
|5
|2
|222
|128
|7
|3
|316
|186
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|175
|176
|6
|4
|270
|230
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|5
|4
|294
|296
|Troy
|3
|3
|161
|130
|5
|5
|263
|241
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|9
|1
|339
|218
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|205
|299
|3
|7
|314
|394
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|6
|128
|264
|0
|9
|148
|372
___
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 21
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed
Troy at South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Liberty at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
BYU at Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Troy at South Alabama, Postponed
Incarnate Word at Arkansas St., TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|428
|125
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|383
|192
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2
|275
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Navy at Army, 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments