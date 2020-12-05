FBC Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:00 pm
8 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120
Tulsa 5 0 168 117 5 1 175 133
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283
Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Memphis 4 3 193 232 6 3 286 270
Navy 3 3 150 174 3 5 160 269
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 5 389 299
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tulsa, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 35, Memphis 21

Houston at Memphis, Postponed

Tulsa at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Houston at Memphis, TBA

Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA

Navy at Army, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 8 0 280 150 9 0 332 150
Clemson 7 1 366 173 8 1 415 173
Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198
NC State 6 3 304 300 7 3 319 314
North Carolina 6 3 362 277 7 3 411 286
Boston College 5 4 250 248 6 4 274 269
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Virginia Tech 4 4 264 255 4 5 299 293
Pittsburgh 4 5 230 250 5 5 285 250
Virginia 3 4 194 216 4 4 249 231
Georgia Tech 3 4 185 262 3 5 206 311
Louisville 2 7 245 251 3 7 280 272
Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289
Duke 1 7 185 296 2 7 238 315
Syracuse 1 8 154 277 1 9 175 315

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 49, W. Carolina 9

Florida St. at Duke, Postponed

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

North Carolina at Miami, Postponed

Miami at Wake Forest, Postponed

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Duke, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

W. Carolina at North Carolina, Postponed

Saturday, Dec. 12

Louisville at Boston College, Postponed

Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBA

North Carolina at Miami, TBA

Duke at Florida St., TBA

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 7 1 284 176 7 2 298 207
Oklahoma 5 2 316 184 6 2 364 184
Oklahoma St. 5 3 237 214 6 3 253 221
Texas 5 3 313 259 6 3 372 262
West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142
TCU 5 4 256 232 5 4 256 232
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 5 193 194 2 5 193 194
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 29, Oklahoma St. 22

Texas 69, Kansas St. 31

Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

West Virginia at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia, TBA

Texas at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 5 0 233 116
Indiana 5 1 197 130 5 1 197 130
Maryland 2 2 94 133 2 2 94 133
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Michigan St. 2 4 102 207 2 4 102 207
Penn St. 2 5 173 204 2 5 173 204
Rutgers 2 5 192 237 2 5 192 237

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 5 1 149 92 5 1 149 92
Iowa 4 2 191 100 4 2 191 100
Wisconsin 2 1 101 35 2 1 101 35
Illinois 2 3 109 160 2 3 109 160
Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174
Nebraska 2 4 140 190 2 4 140 190
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Northwestern at Minnesota, Noon

Ohio St. 52, Michigan St. 12

Penn St. 23, Rutgers 7

Iowa at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, TBA

Rutgers at Maryland, TBA

Wisconsin at Iowa, TBA

Minnesota at Nebraska, TBA

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 1 262 91
FAU 4 1 102 65 5 1 126 67
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 3 254 257
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Rice 2 2 101 73 2 2 101 73
North Texas 2 4 179 233 3 5 271 329
Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292
UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Tuesday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31

Friday’s Games

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice 20, Marshall 0

FIU at Charlotte, Noon

FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, Noon

UAB at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10

FAU at Southern Miss., 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

North Texas at UTEP, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

UAB at Rice, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 203 98 4 0 203 98
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 4 96 192 1 4 96 192
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 4 1 172 138 4 1 172 138
W. Michigan 4 1 223 175 4 1 223 175
Cent. Michigan 3 2 165 157 3 2 165 157
Toledo 3 2 186 123 3 2 186 123
E. Michigan 1 4 158 183 1 4 158 183
N. Illinois 0 5 116 191 0 5 116 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Toledo 41, N. Illinois 24

Ball St. 45, Cent. Michigan 20

Bowling Green at Akron, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Ohio at Kent St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61
Nevada 5 1 182 127 5 1 182 127
Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94
San Diego St. 3 2 144 77 3 3 154 97
Hawaii 3 3 146 178 3 3 146 178
UNLV 0 5 83 190 0 5 83 190

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 2 139 80
Wyoming 2 2 134 92 2 2 134 92
Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211
New Mexico 0 5 101 173 0 5 101 173

___

Thursday’s Games

Air Force 35, Utah St. 7

Friday’s Games

Boise St. at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Nevada at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Fresno St. at New Mexico, TBA

Boise St. at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

___

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Washington, 4 p.m.

Oregon at California, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Arizona St. at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Southern Cal at UCLA, TBA

Stanford at Oregon St., TBA

Oregon St. at Stanford, 1 p.m.

California at Washington St., TBA

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 7 1 347 207 7 1 347 207
Georgia 6 2 250 165 6 2 250 165
Missouri 5 3 221 223 5 3 221 223
Kentucky 3 6 176 246 3 6 176 246
Tennessee 2 5 141 219 2 5 141 219
South Carolina 2 7 217 319 2 7 217 319
Vanderbilt 0 8 116 294 0 8 116 294

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 8 0 388 148 8 0 388 148
Texas A&M 7 1 251 177 7 1 251 177
Auburn 5 4 233 227 5 4 233 227
Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310
LSU 3 4 213 212 3 4 213 212
Arkansas 3 6 254 297 3 6 254 297
Mississippi St. 2 6 146 227 2 6 146 227

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20

Missouri 50, Arkansas 48

Mississippi at LSU, Postponed

Alabama at Arkansas, Postponed

Missouri at Mississippi St., Postponed

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Postponed

South Carolina at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Postponed

LSU at Florida, TBA

Alabama at Arkansas, TBA

Auburn at Mississippi St., TBA

Vanderbilt at Missouri, Postponed

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

Georgia at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi at Texas A&M, TBA

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 156
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 7 0 267 107 9 0 348 151
Appalachian St. 5 2 222 128 7 3 316 186
Georgia Southern 4 3 175 176 6 4 270 230
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296
Troy 3 3 161 130 5 5 263 241

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 9 1 339 218
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Arkansas St. 1 6 205 299 3 7 314 394
Louisiana-Monroe 0 6 128 264 0 9 148 372

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Appalachian St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, Postponed

Troy at South Alabama, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

BYU at Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

FAU at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Troy at South Alabama, Postponed

Incarnate Word at Arkansas St., TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., Postponed

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 9 0 428 125
Liberty 0 0 0 0 9 1 383 192
Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 275 147
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

Saturday, Dec. 12

Navy at Army, 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

