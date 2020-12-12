FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|8
|0
|327
|120
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|1
|194
|139
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|7
|3
|316
|297
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|3
|399
|283
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|4
|226
|228
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|5
|389
|299
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|0
|377
|171
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|9
|1
|460
|183
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|2
|340
|260
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|3
|342
|327
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|3
|473
|312
|Virginia
|4
|4
|237
|248
|5
|4
|292
|263
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|4
|5
|274
|300
|4
|6
|309
|338
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|4
|296
|253
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon
Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed
Georgia Tech at Miami, 1 p.m.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|8
|2
|340
|213
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|7
|2
|391
|198
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|7
|3
|295
|224
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|6
|3
|372
|262
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|5
|4
|241
|184
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|5
|0
|233
|116
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|1
|211
|136
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|212
|228
|3
|5
|212
|228
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|219
|261
|3
|5
|219
|261
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|6
|1
|177
|102
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|174
|191
|3
|3
|174
|191
|Wisconsin
|2
|3
|114
|77
|2
|3
|114
|77
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|5
|140
|223
|2
|5
|140
|223
|Nebraska
|2
|5
|157
|214
|2
|5
|157
|214
___
Northwestern vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|1
|262
|91
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|3
|160
|132
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|6
|207
|265
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|3
|234
|180
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|4
|315
|277
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|4
|264
|309
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|5
|316
|372
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|5
|0
|259
|105
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|5
|1
|202
|165
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
Ball St. vs. Buffalo at Detroit, M.I., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|6
|0
|182
|105
|6
|0
|182
|105
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|6
|2
|239
|183
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|3
|183
|114
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|158
|131
|3
|2
|158
|131
|Hawaii
|3
|4
|170
|213
|3
|4
|170
|213
|UNLV
|0
|5
|83
|190
|0
|5
|83
|190
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|200
|105
|5
|1
|217
|156
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|2
|139
|80
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|New Mexico
|1
|5
|118
|189
|1
|5
|118
|189
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|3
|2
|171
|140
|Stanford
|2
|2
|101
|119
|2
|2
|101
|119
|Oregon St.
|2
|3
|145
|160
|2
|3
|145
|160
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|80
|109
|1
|2
|80
|109
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|4
|0
|133
|87
|4
|0
|133
|87
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|1
|148
|135
|UCLA
|3
|2
|163
|124
|3
|2
|163
|124
|Utah
|2
|2
|106
|102
|2
|2
|106
|102
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|115
|60
|1
|2
|115
|60
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|2
|412
|263
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|7
|2
|299
|179
|Missouri
|5
|4
|235
|272
|5
|4
|235
|272
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|4
|6
|217
|264
|Tennessee
|3
|6
|202
|267
|3
|6
|202
|267
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|10
|0
|495
|168
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|251
|177
|7
|1
|251
|177
|Auburn
|5
|4
|233
|227
|5
|4
|233
|227
|Mississippi
|4
|4
|318
|310
|4
|4
|318
|310
|LSU
|4
|5
|267
|301
|4
|5
|267
|301
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
|Mississippi St.
|2
|6
|146
|227
|2
|6
|146
|227
___
Vanderbilt at Georgia, Noon
Texas A&M at Tennessee, Noon
Missouri at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|103
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|156
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|0
|412
|206
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|8
|3
|350
|212
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|7
|5
|316
|267
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|5
|4
|294
|296
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|9
|1
|339
|218
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|445
|147
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1
|383
|192
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|290
|147
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Air Force at Army, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Comments