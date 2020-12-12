FBC Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 6:00 pm
5 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120
Tulsa 6 0 187 123 6 1 194 139
Memphis 5 3 223 259 7 3 316 297
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Houston 3 3 200 185 3 4 226 228
Navy 3 4 156 193 3 7 166 303
Tulane 3 5 258 239 6 5 389 299
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 0 325 171 10 0 377 171
Clemson 8 1 411 183 9 1 460 183
Miami 7 2 309 246 8 2 340 260
NC State 7 3 327 313 8 3 342 327
North Carolina 7 3 424 303 8 3 473 312
Virginia 4 4 237 248 5 4 292 263
Boston College 5 5 282 291 6 5 306 312
Pittsburgh 5 5 264 270 6 5 319 270
Virginia Tech 4 5 274 300 4 6 309 338
Wake Forest 3 4 230 239 4 4 296 253
Georgia Tech 3 6 218 319 3 7 239 368
Louisville 3 7 290 272 4 7 325 293
Florida St. 2 6 191 300 3 6 232 324
Duke 1 9 220 400 2 9 273 419
Syracuse 1 9 175 322 1 10 196 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Wake Forest, Noon

Wake Forest at Louisville, Postponed

Georgia Tech at Miami, 1 p.m.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame at Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 8 1 326 182 8 2 340 213
Oklahoma 6 2 343 198 7 2 391 198
Oklahoma St. 6 3 279 217 7 3 295 224
Texas 5 3 313 259 6 3 372 262
TCU 5 4 256 232 6 4 308 242
West Virginia 4 4 185 174 5 4 241 184
Kansas St. 4 5 235 287 4 6 266 322
Texas Tech 3 6 256 334 4 6 291 367
Baylor 2 7 210 263 2 7 210 263
Kansas 0 8 119 376 0 9 142 414

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. at Arlington, T.X., Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 233 116 5 0 233 116
Indiana 6 1 211 136 6 1 211 136
Maryland 2 3 118 160 2 3 118 160
Penn St. 3 5 212 228 3 5 212 228
Rutgers 3 5 219 261 3 5 219 261
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Michigan St. 2 5 126 246 2 5 126 246

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 6 1 177 102 6 1 177 102
Iowa 6 2 254 128 6 2 254 128
Minnesota 3 3 174 191 3 3 174 191
Wisconsin 2 3 114 77 2 3 114 77
Purdue 2 4 163 179 2 4 163 179
Illinois 2 5 140 223 2 5 140 223
Nebraska 2 5 157 214 2 5 157 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern vs. Ohio St. at Indianapolis, I.N., Noon

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 1 135 74 7 1 262 91
FAU 4 2 133 110 5 3 160 132
W. Kentucky 4 3 139 149 5 6 207 265
Charlotte 2 2 123 107 2 4 162 195
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 3 1 113 80 5 3 234 180
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277
Louisiana Tech 4 2 174 174 5 4 264 309
North Texas 3 4 224 276 4 5 316 372
Rice 2 3 117 94 2 3 117 94
Southern Miss. 2 4 149 156 3 7 253 323
UTEP 0 4 109 156 3 5 184 248

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 5 0 259 105 5 0 259 105
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 1 5 103 248 1 5 103 248
Bowling Green 0 5 57 225 0 5 57 225

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 5 1 202 165 5 1 202 165
Toledo 4 2 210 146 4 2 210 146
W. Michigan 4 2 250 205 4 2 250 205
Cent. Michigan 3 3 188 181 3 3 188 181
E. Michigan 2 4 199 216 2 4 199 216
N. Illinois 0 6 149 232 0 6 149 232

___

Friday’s Games

Ball St. vs. Buffalo at Detroit, M.I., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 6 0 182 105 6 0 182 105
Nevada 6 2 239 183 6 2 239 183
San Diego St. 4 2 173 94 4 3 183 114
Fresno St. 3 2 158 131 3 2 158 131
Hawaii 3 4 170 213 3 4 170 213
UNLV 0 5 83 190 0 5 83 190

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 5 0 200 105 5 1 217 156
Air Force 2 2 99 73 3 2 139 80
Wyoming 2 4 159 126 2 4 159 126
Colorado St. 1 3 89 143 1 3 89 143
New Mexico 1 5 118 189 1 5 118 189
Utah St. 1 5 93 211 1 5 93 211

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 1 121 100 3 1 121 100
Oregon 3 2 171 140 3 2 171 140
Stanford 2 2 101 119 2 2 101 119
Oregon St. 2 3 145 160 2 3 145 160
Washington St. 1 2 80 109 1 2 80 109
California 1 3 81 106 1 3 81 106

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 0 133 87 4 0 133 87
Colorado 3 1 128 125 4 1 148 135
UCLA 3 2 163 124 3 2 163 124
Utah 2 2 106 102 2 2 106 102
Arizona St. 1 2 115 60 1 2 115 60
Arizona 0 5 87 199 0 5 87 199

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 8 2 412 263 8 2 412 263
Georgia 7 2 299 179 7 2 299 179
Missouri 5 4 235 272 5 4 235 272
Kentucky 4 6 217 264 4 6 217 264
Tennessee 3 6 202 267 3 6 202 267
South Carolina 2 8 235 360 2 8 235 360
Vanderbilt 0 9 133 336 0 9 133 336

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 10 0 495 168 10 0 495 168
Texas A&M 7 1 251 177 7 1 251 177
Auburn 5 4 233 227 5 4 233 227
Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310
LSU 4 5 267 301 4 5 267 301
Arkansas 3 7 257 349 3 7 257 349
Mississippi St. 2 6 146 227 2 6 146 227

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Noon

Texas A&M at Tennessee, Noon

Missouri at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida at Atlanta, G.A., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 156
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 8 0 309 145 11 0 412 206
Appalachian St. 6 2 256 154 8 3 350 212
Georgia Southern 4 4 201 210 7 5 316 267
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296
Troy 3 4 199 172 5 6 301 283

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 284 184 9 1 339 218
South Alabama 3 5 153 210 4 7 219 300
Arkansas St. 2 6 253 314 4 7 362 409
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 143 312 0 10 163 420

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, Noon

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 9 1 445 147
Liberty 0 0 0 0 9 1 383 192
Army 0 0 0 0 8 2 290 147
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Army, 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

