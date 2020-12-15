On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ferguson carries Lipscomb past D-II Trevecca Nazarene 61-45

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had 14 points as Lipscomb got past Division II-member Trevecca Nazarene 61-45 on Tuesday night. KJ Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bisons, and Jake Wolfe chipped in 12 points.

Ahsan Asadullah had nine rebounds and three assists for Lipscomb (3-5).

Brendan Newton had three blocks for the Trojans.

Lipscomb plays Crowley’s NAIA-member Ridge College at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course