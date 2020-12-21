On Air: Federal News Network program
Ferguson leads Lipscomb over Crowley’s Ridge College 97-60

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 4:18 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson had 14 points as Lipscomb easily defeated Crowley’s Ridge College 97-60 on Monday.

Carson Cary added 13 points, Tommy Murr chipped in 12 points and Parker Hazen had 10 points for Lipscomb (4-5).

K.J. Corder had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers. Kyle Moore added 14 points and C.J. Maxwell had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

