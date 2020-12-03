Fiedler, Olivari lead Rice past LeTourneau 94-74

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Fiedler had 16 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls routed LeTourneau 94-74 on Thursday.

Quincy Olivari added 15 points, Tre Clark chipped in 14, and Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each had 13 for the Owls (3-0).

John Argue had 18 points for the Yellow Jackets. Deonte Jackson added 16 points and Andrew Eberhardt had 11 points.

