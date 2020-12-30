On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:08 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Samuel Helenius scored twice, Kari Piiroinen made 12 saves and Finland beat Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior hockey championship.

Finland set up a showdown with defending champion Canada, also 3-0, on Thursday night for first place in Group A. Germany and Slovakia also reached the quarterfinals from the group, with Switzerland dropping out.

Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell also scored for Finland.

Germany beat Switzerland 5-4 to advance to the playoff round for the first time. John Peterka and Tim Stutzle had hands in all five goals, with Peterka having a hat trick and two assists and Stutzle two goals and three assists.

Later, Sweden faced Russia in Group B.

The United States will finish Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.

