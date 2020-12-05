On Air: Federal News Network program
Fitzgibbons III carries The Citadel past Toccoa Falls 100-58

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 4:53 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points to lead five The Citadel players in double figures as the Bulldogs rolled past Toccoa Falls 100-58 on Saturday.

Jackson Gammons and Kaiden Rice added 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs, Rice making four 3-pointers. Brent Davis and Fletcher Abee chipped in 11 points each. Davis also had five steals.

Fitzgibbons had six assists and the Bulldogs (3-0) had 26 assists on 36 field goals.

KJ Seals led Toccoa Falls with nine points and had six rebounds for the Eagles, Luke Hartenburg added nine rebounds and six points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

