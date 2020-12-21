On Air: Motley Fool Money
FIU 111, Carver 34

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

CARVER (0-15)

Ferrell 0-5 0-0 0, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Auguste 1-5 0-0 2, Hepburn 2-5 0-0 4, Sims 0-1 0-0 0, Coley 2-7 0-0 4, Middlebrooks 1-6 0-0 2, Ervin 1-2 1-2 3, Mayuen 5-15 0-0 12, Hanna 2-4 0-0 4, Dubose 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 15-55 2-4 34.

FIU (6-2)

Carrigan 4-5 0-2 8, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Brewer 2-3 0-0 6, Daye 6-8 1-1 14, Lovett 6-11 0-0 16, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 9, Corcoran 6-11 2-2 17, Krivokapic 6-12 0-0 17, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 8, Mason 2-3 2-3 6, Wilcox 2-3 0-0 4, Ametepe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-74 5-8 111.

Halftime_FIU 60-16. 3-Point Goals_Carver 2-20 (Mayuen 2-7, Ervin 0-1, Hanna 0-1, Hepburn 0-1, Scott 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Auguste 0-3, Middlebrooks 0-4), FIU 20-40 (Krivokapic 5-9, Lovett 4-7, Hawkins 3-5, Corcoran 3-8, Brewer 2-3, Mitchell 2-3, Daye 1-2, Ametepe 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_Carver 29 (Coley 7), FIU 42 (Mitchell 9). Assists_Carver 8 (Coley 3), FIU 34 (Daye 10). Total Fouls_Carver 5, FIU 8. A_32 (5,000).

