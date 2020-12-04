FIU 74, Jacksonville St. 70

JACKSONVILLE ST. (3-2)
Ngumezi 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 2-6 1-2 5, Adams 7-15 2-2 20, Finch 6-11 3-6 16, Henry 2-6 1-3 5, King 3-7 2-3 10, Pal 3-4 0-1 6, Perdue 2-6 4-6 8, Roub 0-0 0-0 0, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0, Zeliznak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 13-23 70.
FIU (4-0)
Davis 4-10 0-0 10, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Brewer 2-10 0-0 6, Daye 10-17 8-11 28, Wilcox 1-3 0-0 2, Carrigan 3-4 1-1 7, Hawkins 3-7 0-0 8, Krivokapic 2-3 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-4 4-4 7, Corcoran 0-1 0-0 0, Ametepe 0-1 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-16 74.
Halftime_FIU 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 7-19 (Adams 4-8, King 2-6, Finch 1-2, Perdue 0-1, Henry 0-2), FIU 9-33 (Krivokapic 2-3, Hawkins 2-6, Brewer 2-7, Davis 2-8, Mitchell 1-4, Carrigan 0-1, Corcoran 0-1, Daye 0-1, Banks 0-2). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 31 (Henry 6), FIU 34 (Davis 9). Assists_Jacksonville St. 9 (Finch 5), FIU 12 (Daye 5). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 16, FIU 23. A_245 (5,000).
