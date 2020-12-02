Florida 67, Charleston Southern 52

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-1)
Faye 7-13 2-4 17, Godfrey 5-8 0-0 12, Fargo 1-4 1-2 3, Leigh 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 4-7 1-3 9, Gittens 1-1 0-0 2, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 3-4 1-3 7, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-44 5-12 52
FLORIDA (2-1)
Dut 1-2 2-2 4, Briggs 2-7 5-6 9, Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Rickards 4-10 2-4 12, Smith 7-13 0-0 15, Kinslow 1-3 0-0 3, Merritt 2-7 0-0 4, Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2, Rainey 3-10 0-0 7, Toonders 1-2 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-16 67
|Charleston Southern
|11
|15
|13
|13
|—
|52
|Florida
|14
|28
|17
|8
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 3-10 (Faye 1-4, Godfrey 2-4, Fargo 0-1, Webster 0-1), Florida 5-26 (Briggs 0-4, Moore 0-3, Rickards 2-7, Smith 1-4, Kinslow 1-2, Merritt 0-2, Rainey 1-4). Assists_Charleston Southern 9 (Fargo 6), Florida 11 (Briggs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 22 (Faye 1-8), Florida 38 (Toonders 3-5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 17, Florida 13. Technical Fouls_Charleston Southern Walker 1. A_649.
