Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Florida 67, Charleston Southern 52

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:49 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-1)

Faye 7-13 2-4 17, Godfrey 5-8 0-0 12, Fargo 1-4 1-2 3, Leigh 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 4-7 1-3 9, Gittens 1-1 0-0 2, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 3-4 1-3 7, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-44 5-12 52

FLORIDA (2-1)

Dut 1-2 2-2 4, Briggs 2-7 5-6 9, Moore 3-7 0-0 6, Rickards 4-10 2-4 12, Smith 7-13 0-0 15, Kinslow 1-3 0-0 3, Merritt 2-7 0-0 4, Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2, Rainey 3-10 0-0 7, Toonders 1-2 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-16 67

Charleston Southern 11 15 13 13 52
Florida 14 28 17 8 67

3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 3-10 (Faye 1-4, Godfrey 2-4, Fargo 0-1, Webster 0-1), Florida 5-26 (Briggs 0-4, Moore 0-3, Rickards 2-7, Smith 1-4, Kinslow 1-2, Merritt 0-2, Rainey 1-4). Assists_Charleston Southern 9 (Fargo 6), Florida 11 (Briggs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 22 (Faye 1-8), Florida 38 (Toonders 3-5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 17, Florida 13. Technical Fouls_Charleston Southern Walker 1. A_649.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides aid in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year