Florida 70, UNC-Asheville 48

FLORIDA (5-1)
Dut 6-8 2-6 14, Briggs 8-16 2-2 20, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Rickards 2-2 0-0 4, Smith 6-10 1-2 15, Kinslow 0-0 0-0 0, Merritt 1-4 0-0 2, Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2, Chang 1-6 0-0 2, Rainey 1-5 0-0 2, Toonders 3-5 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-61 6-12 70
UNC-ASHEVILLE (1-3)
Amanda Blake 1-3 1-2 4, Carter 3-12 2-2 9, Corpening 2-10 2-2 6, Evans 4-9 6-7 14, Lewis 0-5 1-2 1, Adams 4-12 0-0 8, Dilwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lockett 0-0 0-0 0, Jamia Blake 2-2 0-0 4, Cassidy 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 12-15 48
|Florida
|21
|15
|19
|15
|—
|70
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|13
|7
|19
|—
|48
3-Point Goals_Florida 4-15 (Briggs 2-3, Moore 0-1, Smith 2-4, Merritt 0-2, Chang 0-1, Rainey 0-3, Toonders 0-1), UNC-Asheville 2-25 (Blake 1-1, Carter 1-7, Corpening 0-5, Lewis 0-5, Adams 0-2, Wilson 0-5). Assists_Florida 18 (Smith 6), UNC-Asheville 5 (Adams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 42 (Rickards 3-9), UNC-Asheville 29 (Carter 4-8). Total Fouls_Florida 17, UNC-Asheville 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
