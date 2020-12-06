Florida 86, Stetson 40

STETSON (0-3)
Kabimba 0-2 1-2 1, Diawara 0-5 1-2 1, Johnston 3-11 2-3 10, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 3-14 6-7 13, Swenson 0-5 0-0 0, Valdez 1-3 4-4 6, Lamar 1-4 0-2 2, Smith 0-3 1-2 1, Panzo 1-2 0-0 3, Hollmann 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 1-2 1, Wuor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-51 16-24 40.
FLORIDA (3-0)
Castleton 3-4 1-2 7, Johnson 7-13 5-5 19, Lewis 2-5 6-6 10, Locke 5-7 0-0 15, Mann 3-8 2-2 10, Appleby 0-2 2-3 2, Payne 2-4 0-0 4, Glover 1-4 2-2 5, Ruzhentsev 2-6 0-0 5, Lane 2-5 2-2 6, Osifo 0-1 1-2 1, Duruji 1-2 0-0 2, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0, Klatsky 0-1 0-0 0, May 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 21-24 86.
Halftime_Florida 34-15. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 4-23 (Johnston 2-7, Panzo 1-1, Perry 1-6, Jones 0-1, Kabimba 0-1, Smith 0-1, Lamar 0-2, Swenson 0-2, Valdez 0-2), Florida 9-23 (Locke 5-6, Mann 2-4, Glover 1-2, Ruzhentsev 1-4, Duruji 0-1, Klatsky 0-1, Lane 0-1, Appleby 0-2, Lewis 0-2). Fouled Out_Duruji. Rebounds_Stetson 29 (Lamar 10), Florida 39 (Lewis 10). Assists_Stetson 6 (Swenson 3), Florida 17 (Lewis 6). Total Fouls_Stetson 21, Florida 24. A_2,193 (10,133).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments