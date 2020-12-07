Trending:
Florida 88, FAU 76

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 10:53 pm
FAU (1-2)

Gaye 2-5 2-2 6, Rozentale 4-8 3-6 11, Allen 10-17 2-4 24, Vehka-Aho 0-4 0-0 0, Zaph 1-8 2-2 4, Galeron 2-7 0-0 5, Gordon 4-8 2-2 10, Beck 1-1 2-2 4, Tylka 5-9 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-67 13-18 76

FLORIDA (4-1)

Dut 3-6 0-0 6, Briggs 6-21 2-4 14, Moore 2-3 2-2 6, Rickards 3-8 0-0 8, Smith 8-16 8-10 27, Kinslow 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 3-7 2-3 8, Chang 5-8 1-2 11, Rainey 0-3 4-4 4, Toonders 2-3 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-76 19-26 88

FAU 15 16 20 25 76
Florida 19 27 21 21 88

3-Point Goals_FAU 5-26 (Gaye 0-3, Rozentale 0-1, Allen 2-7, Vehka-Aho 0-2, Zaph 0-4, Galeron 1-3, Gordon 0-3, Tylka 2-3), Florida 5-17 (Briggs 0-4, Rickards 2-3, Smith 3-5, Merritt 0-1, Chang 0-2, Rainey 0-2). Assists_FAU 12 (Allen 3), Florida 10 (Briggs 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_FAU 43 (Rozentale 7-13), Florida 45 (Merritt 5-5). Total Fouls_FAU 23, Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_909.

