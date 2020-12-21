Florida 89, North Florida 64

NORTH FLORIDA (2-5)

Bond 8-12 0-0 16, Broermann 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mackins 3-9 1-2 8, Moore 2-8 2-4 7, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Benedith 3-6 1-1 9, Evans 4-8 0-0 8, Harden 2-8 4-6 8, Knights 1-10 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 9-15 64

FLORIDA (7-1)

Dut 3-9 1-2 7, Briggs 6-19 2-4 15, Moore 4-8 1-3 12, Rickards 4-13 0-1 8, Smith 5-10 1-1 11, Kinslow 0-1 1-2 1, Merritt 7-10 0-0 15, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Chang 0-2 1-2 1, Rainey 5-10 2-2 14, Toonders 2-3 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-86 10-18 89

North Florida 11 13 20 20 — 64 Florida 31 14 24 20 — 89

3-Point Goals_North Florida 5-22 (Bond 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mackins 1-5, Moore 1-4, Benedith 2-3, Evans 0-3, Knights 1-5), Florida 7-27 (Briggs 1-6, Moore 3-5, Rickards 0-3, Smith 0-3, Kinslow 0-1, Merritt 1-3, Rainey 2-6). Assists_North Florida 14 (Moore 5), Florida 16 (Briggs 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Florida 36 (Team 5-12), Florida 61 (Merritt 4-5). Total Fouls_North Florida 14, Florida 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_609.

