Florida 90, Boston College 70

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:39 pm
BOSTON COLLEGE (1-3)

Felder 3-7 4-6 11, Mitchell 2-5 3-6 8, Ashton-Langford 2-8 4-7 8, Heath 1-5 3-4 5, Tabbs 5-9 0-0 12, Kelly 4-8 2-4 13, Karnik 3-6 0-0 7, Langford 2-4 2-2 6, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 18-29 70.

FLORIDA (2-0)

Castleton 1-3 1-1 3, Johnson 10-13 2-2 24, Lewis 4-6 5-8 14, Locke 5-12 0-0 12, Mann 6-9 3-3 17, Appleby 2-5 2-2 6, Payne 5-6 0-0 10, Duruji 1-6 0-0 2, Lane 1-1 0-0 2, Ruzhentsev 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 13-16 90.

Halftime_Florida 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-24 (Kelly 3-4, Tabbs 2-3, Felder 1-3, Karnik 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Langford 0-1, Williams 0-1, Heath 0-2, Ashton-Langford 0-3), Florida 7-17 (Mann 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Locke 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Appleby 0-1, Ruzhentsev 0-1, Duruji 0-2). Rebounds_Boston College 26 (Karnik 6), Florida 30 (Johnson 12). Assists_Boston College 11 (Heath 3), Florida 13 (Mann 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Florida 23.

