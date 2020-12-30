Florida 91, Vanderbilt 72

FLORIDA (4-1)
Castleton 11-13 1-4 23, Duruji 4-5 2-2 11, Lewis 5-8 4-4 16, Locke 4-6 0-1 10, Mann 3-10 2-4 9, Appleby 4-8 4-4 13, Payne 1-1 2-4 4, Lane 0-1 1-2 1, Glover 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-55 16-25 91.
VANDERBILT (4-3)
Disu 4-9 6-7 14, Stute 4-7 0-0 11, Harvey 1-10 2-2 4, Pippen 6-16 6-8 18, Thomas 4-6 0-0 12, Evans 0-1 2-2 2, Wright 2-5 0-1 5, Millora-Brown 3-3 0-0 6, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 16-20 72.
Halftime_Florida 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-17 (Locke 2-3, Lewis 2-4, Duruji 1-1, Appleby 1-3, Mann 1-4, Glover 0-1, Lane 0-1), Vanderbilt 8-22 (Thomas 4-6, Stute 3-4, Wright 1-3, Evans 0-1, McBride 0-1, Harvey 0-3, Pippen 0-4). Rebounds_Florida 34 (Mann 10), Vanderbilt 26 (Disu 8). Assists_Florida 14 (Lewis, Mann 4), Vanderbilt 12 (Pippen 6). Total Fouls_Florida 23, Vanderbilt 19. A_94 (14,316).
