Florida Gulf Coast 66, Miami 62

FLORIDA GULF COAST (3-1)
Abaev 5-12 0-1 11, Rainwater 0-1 0-0 0, Catto 7-12 0-0 18, Largie 3-11 4-6 12, Rolon 0-1 5-7 5, Rivers 5-11 0-0 15, F.Miller 1-3 2-2 5, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, London 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 11-16 66.
MIAMI (3-1)
Cross 1-5 0-0 2, Brooks 4-7 5-7 13, Beverly 4-13 1-2 9, McGusty 1-1 0-0 3, Wong 9-19 0-0 20, Walker 5-8 2-2 12, Gak 1-3 1-2 3, Herenton 0-1 0-0 0, R.Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-13 62.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 13-30 (Rivers 5-11, Catto 4-7, Largie 2-3, Abaev 1-1, F.Miller 1-3, Anderson 0-2, London 0-3), Miami 3-19 (Wong 2-7, McGusty 1-1, Herenton 0-1, Cross 0-2, Walker 0-3, Beverly 0-5). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 24 (Abaev 9), Miami 36 (Brooks 15). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 15 (Rolon 8), Miami 8 (Beverly 4). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 13, Miami 15.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments