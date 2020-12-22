On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Georgia Southern 60

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:22 pm
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (6-3)

McFatten 0-0 0-0 0, Toyambi 1-6 2-2 4, Boone 7-16 5-6 23, Z.Bryant 4-13 2-2 12, Weatherford 0-3 1-2 1, McCadden 4-11 8-10 16, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Savrasov 0-2 2-2 2, C.Bryant 0-1 2-4 2, Viti 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 22-28 60.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (5-2)

Abaev 3-7 4-4 10, Catto 7-13 0-0 19, Largie 7-12 1-2 16, Rolon 2-7 0-0 4, Warren 3-6 3-4 10, Miller 1-3 1-1 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 1-5 0-0 3, London 2-6 4-4 8, Rainwater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 13-15 73.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 6-33 (Boone 4-12, Z.Bryant 2-8, C.Bryant 0-1, Viti 0-1, Weatherford 0-1, Savrasov 0-2, Brown 0-3, McCadden 0-5), Florida Gulf Coast 8-26 (Catto 5-10, Warren 1-1, Largie 1-3, Rivers 1-3, Abaev 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Rolon 0-2, London 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 38 (Toyambi, McCadden 8), Florida Gulf Coast 37 (Largie 8). Assists_Georgia Southern 10 (Z.Bryant, McCadden 3), Florida Gulf Coast 11 (Rolon 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 18, Florida Gulf Coast 19. A_813 (4,633).

