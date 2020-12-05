Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida National 74

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-3)
Baggio 1-1 3-5 5, Diaz 1-5 1-2 4, Benitez 4-12 0-2 9, Hernandez 10-20 0-1 21, Santos 11-22 0-0 28, George 3-4 1-2 7, Gonzalvo 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Tawhiao 0-1 0-0 0, Sanit Jean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 5-12 74.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (2-1)
Abaev 4-6 2-3 10, Rainwater 2-2 2-2 6, Catto 8-13 2-3 23, Miller 3-8 2-2 8, Warren 9-15 2-2 20, Largie 5-10 2-2 13, London 2-9 0-0 6, Rivers 1-2 2-4 4, Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Rolon 0-1 0-0 0, Rosa 0-4 0-0 0, Gagliardi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-72 15-20 91.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida National 9-26 (Santos 6-15, Benitez 1-3, Diaz 1-3, Hernandez 1-4, Ja.Tawhiao 0-1), Florida Gulf Coast 8-33 (Catto 5-10, London 2-8, Largie 1-3, Rolon 0-1, Miller 0-3, Rosa 0-4, Warren 0-4). Rebounds_Florida National 26 (Santos 6), Florida Gulf Coast 47 (Largie 11). Assists_Florida National 14 (Benitez 10), Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Warren 6). Total Fouls_Florida National 19, Florida Gulf Coast 17. A_841 (4,633).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments