On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Florida Gulf Coast 91, Florida National 74

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA NATIONAL (0-3)

Baggio 1-1 3-5 5, Diaz 1-5 1-2 4, Benitez 4-12 0-2 9, Hernandez 10-20 0-1 21, Santos 11-22 0-0 28, George 3-4 1-2 7, Gonzalvo 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Tawhiao 0-1 0-0 0, Sanit Jean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 5-12 74.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (2-1)

Abaev 4-6 2-3 10, Rainwater 2-2 2-2 6, Catto 8-13 2-3 23, Miller 3-8 2-2 8, Warren 9-15 2-2 20, Largie 5-10 2-2 13, London 2-9 0-0 6, Rivers 1-2 2-4 4, Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Rolon 0-1 0-0 0, Rosa 0-4 0-0 0, Gagliardi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-72 15-20 91.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 47-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida National 9-26 (Santos 6-15, Benitez 1-3, Diaz 1-3, Hernandez 1-4, Ja.Tawhiao 0-1), Florida Gulf Coast 8-33 (Catto 5-10, London 2-8, Largie 1-3, Rolon 0-1, Miller 0-3, Rosa 0-4, Warren 0-4). Rebounds_Florida National 26 (Santos 6), Florida Gulf Coast 47 (Largie 11). Assists_Florida National 14 (Benitez 10), Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Warren 6). Total Fouls_Florida National 19, Florida Gulf Coast 17. A_841 (4,633).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit