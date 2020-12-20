Florida St. 67, Pittsburgh 53

PITTSBURGH (3-3)

Ezeja 2-6 0-2 4, Brown 1-7 1-4 3, Everett 3-14 0-0 8, Green 4-9 0-0 11, Harris 7-14 4-5 18, Igbokwe 1-4 0-0 2, Hayford 1-4 0-0 2, Strother 0-6 0-0 0, Clesca 0-0 0-0 0, King 2-5 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-69 6-12 53

FLORIDA ST. (3-1)

Myers 3-10 1-3 7, Jackson 5-11 2-2 13, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Puisis 3-6 0-0 7, Weber 5-10 7-8 19, Baldwin 3-4 1-2 7, Bejedi 2-5 2-3 7, Lassiter 0-2 0-0 0, Nicoletti 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 13-18 67

Pittsburgh 11 9 15 18 — 53 Florida St. 19 15 17 16 — 67

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-24 (Everett 2-7, Green 3-8, Harris 0-2, Hayford 0-2, Strother 0-5), Florida St. 6-17 (Jackson 1-3, Puisis 1-4, Weber 2-5, Bejedi 1-2, Lassiter 0-2, Nicoletti 1-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 6 (Harris 3), Florida St. 12 (Nicoletti 4). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe, Florida St. Baldwin. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 47 (Ezeja 5-11), Florida St. 38 (Team 2-8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, Florida St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,150.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.