Florida St. 81, Florida 75

FLORIDA (1-1)
Dut 3-3 0-0 6, Merritt 3-7 0-0 8, Briggs 8-23 1-3 20, Rickards 7-13 0-0 18, Smith 5-11 4-5 14, Kinslow 0-0 0-0 0, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Rainey 2-7 1-2 7, Toonders 0-2 2-6 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 8-16 75
FLORIDA ST. (1-0)
Myers 6-8 2-2 14, Jackson 3-12 8-8 14, Jones 10-17 2-6 22, Puisis 3-10 0-0 8, Weber 5-10 3-3 14, Baldwin 1-4 0-0 2, Lassiter 0-1 0-0 0, Nicoletti 0-0 0-0 0, Wilkinson 2-3 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-65 18-23 81
|Florida
|22
|15
|17
|21
|—
|75
|Florida St.
|16
|23
|20
|22
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Florida 11-27 (Merritt 2-4, Briggs 3-9, Rickards 4-6, Smith 0-2, Rainey 2-6), Florida St. 3-15 (Jackson 0-4, Puisis 2-7, Weber 1-3, Lassiter 0-1). Assists_Florida 11 (Smith 8), Florida St. 11 (Jackson 3). Fouled Out_Florida Dut, Briggs. Rebounds_Florida 24 (Smith 2-5), Florida St. 52 (Myers 5-11). Total Fouls_Florida 21, Florida St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,075.
