Flowers leads South Alabama past William Carey 80-67

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:26 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers had 26 points as South Alabama topped William Carey 80-67 on Tuesday night.

Sam Iorio had 19 points for South Alabama (4-2). David Walker added 14 points and Tyreke Locure had 13 points and seven assists.

Maxwell Starwood had 16 points for the Crusaders. Emile Kazeneza added 14 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Drelon Pittman had 10 points.

