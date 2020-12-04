Trending:
Flowers lifts Hartford over Central Connecticut 80-65

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:42 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Moses Flowers had 16 points as Hartford defeated Central Connecticut 80-65 on Friday night.

Austin Williams and D.J. Mitchell added 15 points each for the Hawks (2-2). Williams also had 10 rebounds. Traci Carter had 11 points and five steals.

Tre Mitchell had 19 points for the Blue Devils (0-3). Nigel Scantlebury added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

