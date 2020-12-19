On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Foreman gets hot to send Cal hurtling past CSUN by 31 points

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 7:41 pm
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Makale Foreman scored 23 points — 11 in a 90-second span in the first half — Ryan Betley scored 19 and California beat Cal State Northridge 87-56 on Saturday.

Joel Brown made all five of his shot attempts for 10 points and distributed eight assists for the Bears (4-4). Cal finished 31-for-51 shooting (61%)

The Matadors shot 17 for 49 (35%). TJ Starks scored 13 points and Atin Wright 10.

Foreman scored 11 straight for Cal and the Matadors never recovered. He made a pair of 3-pointers, added a three-point play and a pair of free throws. A 15-11 lead turned into a 26-14 advantage with 9:54 before halftime. The Bears trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Cal is 8-0 all-time against CSUN (3-3) and before Saturday last faced the Matadors in an 83-63 win in Berkeley on Nov. 28, 2017.

The matchup was added to Cal’s schedule after the Bears’ trip to face Boston College on Tuesday, Dec. 22 was canceled due to caution surrounding COVID-19.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

