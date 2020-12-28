On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Former Arkansas football great Loyd Phillips has died at 75.

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 6:10 pm
< a min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas defensive lineman Loyd Philips, an Outland Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, has died from complications of a stroke, the school announced.

The school said Phillips died Sunday. He was 75.

A three-time All-Southwest Conference selection from 1964-66, Phillips was a key member of a defense that shut out the Razorbacks’ last five opponents of the 1964 regular season. He had 304 career tackles for teams that went 29-3, including an 11-0 record in 1964. He won the Outland Trophy given to the nation’s top interior lineman in 1966.

Phillips was drafted No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992. He is also a member of the Arkansas All-Century Team and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

After pro football, Phillips returned to Arkansas to finish his degree and he spent nearly 40 years in Arkansas schools before retiring to spend time working with Horses for Healing, a program designed to provide therapy for children with special needs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier